Clearwater Threshers postpone game, citing COVID-19 protocols

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater's Minor League team says its Friday night game against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels is postponed.

The Threshers say the reason behind the postponement is so the team can do additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

This comes after NBS Sports reported there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the Phillies' minor-league complex, where the Threshers play.

"We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available," the team said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

The Threshers say all updates will come on their social media pages.

COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to climb.

The state appears "red hot" on the newest map published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows every corner of the state dealing with high transmission of coronavirus.

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 up.

All vaccines have been found to be effective against COVID-19, with a recent study finding two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offering 88-percent protection against infection caused by the delta variant.

Visit the Florida Department of Health's website to find a vaccine location near you.