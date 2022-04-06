First look: Cracker Jill coming soon to a ballpark near you

Take me out to the ballgame. Take me out to the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and… Cracker Jills.

CLEVELAND — The iconic Cracker Jack snack is getting an update as the brand introduces Cracker Jill “to celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.”

“The barrier-breaking spirit of Cracker Jill was brought to life by artist and model Monica Ahanonu, an expert in color theory and a trailblazer for Black artists,” the company said. “Her colorful portrait illustrations resonated with the campaign goal of highlighting and celebrating women in sports through strong, determined and vibrant Jills. These unique depictions of Jill also celebrate the remarkable diversity throughout the country, as the five Jills were inspired by the most represented ethnicities in the U.S., per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.”

The new Cracker Jill packaging was created to coincide with the opening of the 2022 baseball season, but company officials say the intention is for Jill to continue in the brand with Sailor Jack “as a member of the team roster and part of the brand ethos.”

“Tapping into the brand's rich history with America's favorite pastime, Cracker Jill comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year's baseball season in professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women's Sports Foundation,” the company announced.

The company said they are also donating $200,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation, which is a non-profit that conducts research and advocacy to help girls and women nationwide “reach their potential in sport and life.” Fans who donate at least $5 to this link will be sent a Cracker Jill bag while supplies last.