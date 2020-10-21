x
Rays seek redemption in Game 2 of World Series tonight

After a loss in Game 1, the Rays have another shot at the title tonight at 8:08 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rays are looking to come back strong after a devastating loss to the Dodgers in Tuesday night's Game 1 of the World Series. 

Thankfully for Rays fans, the team will have another shot at the title tonight at 8:08 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The entire series is being held at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. 

If you didn't make it out to the St. Pete Pier for the watch party Tuesday night, there's another one tonight.

400 socially-distanced pods will have room for 6 Rays fans each. It's first-come-first served starting at 6 p.m.

