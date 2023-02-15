Improvements underway for Tampa little league ballpark

The city of Tampa has already made changes to Belmont Heights Little League and even more are coming.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa has made several improvements to the Belmont Heights Little League ballpark and more are underway.

"At the city of Tampa, we believe in providing the best and most inclusive spaces for our children to play sports and grow," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Last year, the press box and concession building were renovated, while the Gary Sheffield field received new turf, bases and a pitcher’s mound.

City officials say the Majors field was also renovated to make it more inclusive for both boys and girls to play. Belmont Heights officially started its softball program and now has its first softball teams.

Right now, the T-ball field is getting a complete renovation, including new dugouts, benches, bleachers and a spectator area.

James Anderson, one of the baseball coaches at the ballpark, said the improvements are extremely beneficial for all of the players, including his son.

“It gives them more hope to play and something to look forward too,” Anderson said.