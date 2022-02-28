MLB lockout leaving fans disappointed and businesses frustrated

MLB gave itself a deadline of February 28 to save Opening Day. Time is running out.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Major League Baseball gave itself a deadline to end its lockout with the league's player's association. If that deadline isn't met, opening day games will be canceled. That deadline is today, Monday, Feb. 28.

Florida is home to the Grapefruit League, and a shortened spring training season makes the difference of hundreds of millions of dollars.

As lockout negotiations drag into the three-month range, some fans who flew in for games will soon leave without a ticket stub to remember the visit.

Andy Scardinski booked his trip to Dunedin, home of the Blue Jays training facility, back in October.

"I haven't come the last two years," Scardinski said. "We were hopeful, we booked our trip. Unfortunately, they're not playing."

He's headed back to upstate New York at the end of the week. His only baseball memory from this visit, stopping into the empty stadium and swinging by the official merchandise store.

"[I'm] very frustrated," he said. "We want to watch a game. Upstate New York has probably a foot of snow. It's going to be a while before I get to watch baseball."

What's MLB without fans? Scardinski said it's not a lot. The American pastime passed its own deadline.

"Get something together," Scardinski said. "I think everyone - owners and players - are doing very well for themselves. So, I think we could get together and get it done for the fans because, I think, without us, I'm not sure how much you'll have."

The 2020 and 2021 seasons also saw delays because of COVID-19. Along with fan disappointment, the businesses in Florida near the training stadiums realize each game missed costs them thousands.

Ralph Kleinschrod owns Home Plate on the Trail in Dunedin. The restaurant is just across the street from TD Ballpark, where the Blue Jays hold their spring training games. When fans are in town for games, his business sees a hefty jump in revenue.

"I think it's easily 25-30 percent more than a normal day," Kleinschrod said.

Kleinschrod said he sees the good it does for the entire city, with hotels and shops reaping the benefits too. As negotiations drag out, the reality of the money lost sets in.

"It's a little bit of frustration," Kleinschrod said. "But I'm feeling also bad for the Canadian fans. Not only for us. The Canadian fans won't come - they bought tickets, they rent rooms, they do everything."

Marcus Millar is one of those Canadian Blue Jays fans. He lives less than an hour away from Toronto.

"COVID restrictions have just allowed us to come back," Millar said. "We pre-planned it two months ago."

Millar said he and another family spent roughly $10,000 on a trip down to Dunedin, with the expectation to catch a few spring training games.

"We're leaving in a week so we're doubting we'll get a game this year down here," Millar said. "But we'll definitely be back."

It isn't all a wash. For the Canadian visitors, there's a silver lining, or sunny lining, to a February vacation to Florida.

"It's cold back home right now," Millar said. "So to get out of Canada and COVID has allowed us to travel, it's kind of all part and parcel.

Millar's frustrations don't end with this Florida trip. As a season ticket holder for the Blue Jays, it's a different market now for selling spare tickets.

"People are already not wanting tickets, going 'I don't know if I want the tickets,'" he said. "So that's a little frustrating."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said players need at least 28 days of training, which is why Monday's talks will determine if Opening Day could be saved.