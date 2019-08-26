TAMPA, Fla. — Vincent Naimoli, the first owner of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, has died.

Naimoli was 81 years old.

He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame and received master's degrees in mechanical engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

The Tampa Bay Rays team is expected to release a statement sometime Monday.

