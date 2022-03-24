Orioles hosting food drive during spring training game against Boston

Since 2011, the team says its spring training food drive has collected more than 11,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in cash donations.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles are continuing a yearly tradition of giving back during their month-long stay in Sarasota.

The team plans on hosting its annual All Faiths Food Drive during Thursday night's spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium. Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the ballpark.

Since 2011, the team says its food drive has collected more than 11,000 pounds of food and $10,000 in cash donations. According to the Orioles, the event aids All Faith's efforts to distribute hundreds of thousands of meals to families in need.