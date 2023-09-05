Orlando Magic co-founder shares plans for potential MLB stadium

The proposed project will cost $1.7 billion.

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams revealed plans for a potential Major League Baseball stadium.

Williams says they have been busy working behind the scenes over the last three and a half years. He says they are looking at a $1.7 billion project.

Williams says they did a financial impact study to see what changes having a team in the MLB could bring to Orlando.

“Over a 30-year period, the feeling was that this would generate $40 billion,” he said.

He shared the next steps will be presenting their ideas to a group set up by the mayor where they will discuss funds and other business.

We reached out to the Rays and asked if they would consider moving to the Orlando area for a new ballpark. They said right now they don’t have a comment.