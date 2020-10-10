Rays set to make first ALCS appearance in 12 years

The Tampa Bay team will take on the Astros for a shot at playing in the World Series.

SAN DIEGO — They've done it! The Rays are officially about to kick-off their American League Championship Series appearance for the first time since 2008.

The Rays are taking on the Houston Astros for a chance to move on to the World Series. This matchup gives the Rays a shot at redemption after the Astros ousted Tampa Bay in the ALDS last year.

To get here the Rays took down the Yankees in a best of five series in the ALDS. A home run decided the game, coming off the bat of Mike Brosseau in the bottom of the 8th. Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay bullpen helped keep the Yankees' bats at bay.

Now the Rays next battle begins as Game 1 of the ALCS gets underway at 7:37 p.m. ET, Sunday at Petco Park.

