The only fans in the stands: Parents of the Rays are attending games at Petco Park

The Rays parents are all in one suite while the parents of the Yankees players are in another.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays are playing game 5 against the Yankees at Petco Park in San Diego tonight. Hoping to make their first American League Championship Series appearance in 12 years.

While Tampa Bay fans are cheering them on from Ferg's or their couch, a couple of very special fans were allowed in the stadium-- the team's parents.

The player's parents have been watching the series from a suite, cheering their kids on together. And even though they are not the ones playing, the anxiety and excitement is high.

“I am getting so much better. You know, and I'm sure everybody's concerned about me," joked Greg Glasnow, father of Tyler Glasnow. "But it's, it used to be very, very difficult”

As the only ones in the stands, the group is thrilled to be cheering on the Rays.

“All the parents do feel very blessed to be here. We're so far up, we had to get some group chants going loud enough so that the kids can even hear us down in the field," said Ed Thompson, father to rookie, Ryan Thompson.

"It was like a super big moment when the players in the dugout actually turned around and looked for us. They can hear and see us, that was kind of like our big moment.”

Greg Glasnow says seeing in his son in the playoffs, doesn't get old. “As good as it gets, this is the bucket the stuff that you that you dream about when you when you have that little oversized kid, you know what I mean?”

And everyone is hoping that dream ends in a win and a trip to the ALCS where the Rays would face the Houston Astros.

