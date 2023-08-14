Rays: Wander Franco will go on restricted list

An investigation is ongoing into social media posts involving the Rays shortstop.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has agreed to go on the MLB's restricted list amid an investigation into social media posts involving him.

A statement issued from the Rays on Monday announced the decision, claiming it was mutually agreed upon.

"The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip," the statement read.

Tampa Bay went on to say it supports any steps taken by the league "to better understand the situation." The team did not detail the nature of the social media posts.

"Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time," the Rays added in an e-mail.

Franco started Sunday's game against Cleveland in the Rays' dugout but left in the fifth inning. A promotion at Tropicana Field was the Wander Franco Snapback Hat for fans 14 and under, according to The Associated Press.

Rays manager Kevin Cash replied "no" when asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off.

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said, the AP reported. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”