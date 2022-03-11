After a few foul deals, spring training is back

Tampa Bay area businesses are ready to welcome baseball back after already missing out on a boost in business from the lockout.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Major League Baseball's lockout is over, and an agreement on a new labor deal has finally been reached.

After 99 days of negotiating, a five-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has been ratified by both players and owners.

Florida training camps will open their doors this Sunday, March 13, and spring training games begin Thursday, March 17. That means Opening Day will fall on April 7. The Rays home opener is April 8.

Fans are very excited to finally get the chance to attend spring training games after this season's delay.

"Listen, we’re happy, it’s baseball, we want it back," said Robert Barchk, a Yankees fan.

According to the Florida Sports Foundation, Florida spring training generated $700 million in 2018.

More locally, in the Sarasota area, officials with the chamber of commerce told CBS News, spring training is worth about $63 million.

It's a true treasure for some diehard baseball fans.