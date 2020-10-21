St. Pete, Tampa mayors bet shrimp, beer and art if the Rays lose the World Series

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have another shot this year at winning the team's first World Series and along with it the Commissioner's Trophy.
It's not just the title, the bragging rights and the award on the line though. Yesterday St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor increased the stakes and made a bet with the mayor of Los Angeles.
Kriseman tweeted at Mayor Eric Garcetti and bet that if the Rays lose, he will send Garcetti some shrimp from Doc Ford's, St. Pete craft beer and local art.
Mayor Castor then chimed in and added she will send Cuban Cigars, more craft beer and a Rays face covering.
Mayor Garcetti has agreed to play along and tweeted back wagering, "a pack of Dodger Dogs, a six pack from South LA Beverage Co., Salsaology salsas and L.A. Dodgers mask to wear."
What other people are reading right now:
- Percent positive jumps to more than 6 percent as Florida adds 3,662 COVID-19 cases
- FBI investigating threatening emails sent to Democrats in Florida
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- Gov. DeSantis says any future school closures are 'off the table'
- Peanuts holiday specials won't air on TV for 1st time in decades
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter