St. Pete, Tampa mayors bet shrimp, beer and art if the Rays lose the World Series

It's no longer just the World Series title up for grabs. The mayors of St. Pete and Tampa are placing a wager with L.A.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have another shot this year at winning the team's first World Series and along with it the Commissioner's Trophy.

It's not just the title, the bragging rights and the award on the line though. Yesterday St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor increased the stakes and made a bet with the mayor of Los Angeles.

Kriseman tweeted at Mayor Eric Garcetti and bet that if the Rays lose, he will send Garcetti some shrimp from Doc Ford's, St. Pete craft beer and local art.

Mayor Castor then chimed in and added she will send Cuban Cigars, more craft beer and a Rays face covering.

Mayor Garcetti has agreed to play along and tweeted back wagering, "a pack of Dodger Dogs, a six pack from South LA Beverage Co., Salsaology salsas and L.A. Dodgers mask to wear."

