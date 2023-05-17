Tampa Spartans begin DII NCAA Baseball Tournament

The UT Spartans begin their quest for a ninth national championship at 5 p.m. Thursday against Spring Hill.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa baseball team is in the postseason for the 23rd consecutive season. This year's team is aiming to win the program's ninth national championship and the first since 2019.

Utility player Drew Ehrhard was on that championship team four years ago. Now in his sixth season at UT, he wants to lead the Spartans to another title before ending his college career.

"I mean, every guy has to buy into their role. And that's what we saw in 2019. Every single guy was bought into what we were trying to do. And I'm starting to see a lot of that here with these guys as well," Ehrhard said.

Ehrhard holds multiple program records. He has played and started more games than any player in UT history. Earlier this season, he broke the program record for career hits.

A graduate of Wharton High School, Ehrhard always wanted to play for the Spartans. His father, Rodney Ehrhard, played at UT from 1986-1987. He is the program's all-time leader in stolen base percentage and is a member of the University of Tampa Hall of Fame. A second national championship could secure Drew's place in the Hall of Fame as well.

"It's been six years of an absolute blessing. I mean, I've known that I wanted to come here from a really young age. So getting this opportunity and then being blessed with the career that I've had is something that's been truly special to me and something I'm going to cherish for a really long time," Ehrhard said.