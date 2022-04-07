Tampa Tarpons' Rachel Balkovec ready for first-ever game as manager

She's finally able to join her team on the field after not being available for her first scheduled spring training game.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Tampa Tarpons will welcome a new member of the team onto the field Friday in Lakeland.

Rachel Balkovec, the first full-time female manager in the history of baseball, will take on her first game in the new role after being hit in the face with a baseball more than a week ago.

Balkovec is finally able to join her team on the field after not being available for her first scheduled spring training game with Class A Tampa.

The Tampa-based minor league baseball team will face off against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 6:35 p.m. Friday at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

But how did the 34-year-old manager rise up to this title? Let's take a look at her past jobs.

Balkovec joined the Yankees organization in November 2019 as a minor league hitting coach, becoming the first woman to be named in that role in history.

Balkovec was also the first woman to be hired as a full-time strength and conditioning coach in affiliated baseball.

Prior to joining the popular New York team, she spent three seasons as the strength and conditioning coach for the Houston Astros. She also worked in this role for St. Louis Cardinals as well.

The Nebraska native received a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and exercise science and a master's degree in sports administration. She was a member of the softball team while in college and also served as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The Tampa Tarpons are the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees and play at the iconic George M. Steinbrenner Field. The location also serves as the Yankees' spring training site.