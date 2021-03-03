x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Baseball

Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes medical leave of absence to receive pacemaker

His surgery is expected to take place Wednesday, March 3 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 file photo, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone watches batting practice before Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. One year later, there's a better understanding of what it takes to play a baseball season amid a pandemic. Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to get a pacemaker, according to the team.

His surgery is expected to take place Wednesday, March 3 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

"Sending our (love) to our skipper," the Yankees wrote in a tweet. 

Boone says the need for a pacemaker came after consultation with doctors in Tampa and several tests, exams and specialist visits. He also says in the last six-to-eight weeks he has had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath.

"My faith is strong, and spirits are high. I'm in a great frame of mind because I know I'm in good hands with the doctors and medical staff here at St. Joseph's Hospital," Boone wrote in a statement.

The New York team's manager said he will be able to resume all his usual personal and professional activities but in the interim has complete trust that the team's coaches, staff and players will continue on without any interruption.

"I also want to take this opportunity to remind all those dealing with heart issues to remain vigilant in your care and to reach out to your doctor should you have any symptoms of discomfort or trouble," Boone said, in part. "Staying on top of your health is always the first and most important thing you can do for yourself and your family."

Boone underwent open-heart surgery in 2009.

The Yankees call Tampa Bay home for spring training. You can catch them at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter