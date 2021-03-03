Yankees manager Aaron Boone takes medical leave of absence to receive pacemaker

His surgery is expected to take place Wednesday, March 3 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to get a pacemaker, according to the team.

"Sending our (love) to our skipper," the Yankees wrote in a tweet.

Boone says the need for a pacemaker came after consultation with doctors in Tampa and several tests, exams and specialist visits. He also says in the last six-to-eight weeks he has had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath.

"My faith is strong, and spirits are high. I'm in a great frame of mind because I know I'm in good hands with the doctors and medical staff here at St. Joseph's Hospital," Boone wrote in a statement.

The New York team's manager said he will be able to resume all his usual personal and professional activities but in the interim has complete trust that the team's coaches, staff and players will continue on without any interruption.

"I also want to take this opportunity to remind all those dealing with heart issues to remain vigilant in your care and to reach out to your doctor should you have any symptoms of discomfort or trouble," Boone said, in part. "Staying on top of your health is always the first and most important thing you can do for yourself and your family."

Boone underwent open-heart surgery in 2009.

The Yankees call Tampa Bay home for spring training. You can catch them at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

