Nets point guard Kyrie Irving buys George Floyd's family a house

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson mentioned the charitable gift during "The Rematch" podcast.

MINNEAPOLIS — Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyire Irving has made headlines recently after an ex-NBA player said he bought a house for the family of George Floyd.

On "The Rematch" podcast, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a close friend of Floyd, listed all the support Floyd's daughter, Gianna, had received from celebrities. Jackson rattled off names of musicians and actors before mentioning Irving had bought the Floyd family a house.

"Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney," Jackson said.

George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody last spring, sparking nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality.