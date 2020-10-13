x
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden says he is improving after contracting COVID-19

Bowden announced his diagnosis on Oct. 5 and has been hospitalized for about a week.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden says he's recovering from COVID-19. 

The 90-year-old Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat he's “doing good.” Bowden has been hospitalized for a week in Tallahassee. He told the paper he's walking around his room. 

He said the virus hit him hard, giving him a fever, but that is now behind him.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years, retiring after the 2009 season. He's second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State. He won national championships in 1993 and 1999. 

