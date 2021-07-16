Bobby Roundtree, football player paralyzed in accident, dies at 23

LARGO, Fla. — A former Largo High School football standout and rising star at the University of Illinois who was paralyzed in a freak swimming accident has died.
Bobby Roundtree passed away Friday at his Tampa Bay area home, the University of Illinois football team said on Twitter. He was 23.
"The Illini Family has lost of its inspirational leaders with the passing of Bobby Roundtree Friday in the Tampa Bay area. RIP @BobbyRountr97. We will miss you," the team wrote Friday.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Roundtree was injured in May 2019 near John's Pass in Madeira Beach when he jumped into the water. The injury paralyzed him and ended his football career prematurely.
But his injury didn't stop him from remaining an inspiration at his university and a leader with his team, SB Nation's The Champaign Room reported.
The Champaign Room says Roundtree kept in touch with "Illini nation via social media" and would share updates on his road to recovery. His last tweet was Thursday, and said "Stay humble and keep ELEVATING."
