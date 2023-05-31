Body of former USF football player identified after being found in South Florida waterway

Jon Lejiste, 33, was identified as the person whose body was found in a waterway in South Florida.

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The body of a former University of South Florida football player was identified on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Jon Lejiste, 33, was identified on Tuesday as the person whose body was found in the Intracostal Waterway near Lake Worth Beach on May 26, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Lejiste's body was retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard east of Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach between Harbor and Yale drives. His family had reported him missing over the weekend.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the death is not suspicious, West Palm Beach police said.

USF Football sent their condolences on Twitter saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jon Lejiste. Lejiste was a much-loved member of our USF Football family, playing from 2009-2012 as a defensive back."

