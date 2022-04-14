Play hockey alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bolts Hockey Fest

Before Saturday's puck drop, you can catch even more hockey all day at Albert Whitted Park.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hockey fans, grab your sticks and pucks for the annual Bolts Hockey Fest hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This Saturday, April 16, will be full of hockey tournaments and other activities at Albert Witted Park in St. Petersburg. Lightning players will be there to cheer on teams, celebrating with food, drinks, and fun.

The tournament will have ball and roller hockey games played on rinks that are half the size of an NHL rink. There will be four divisions: adult recreation, adult competitive, 8 and under, and 10 and under. Each player will get a jersey, Dri-FIT t-shirt, and even more swag. For the adult competitive division, players will compete against the Lightning Alumni team.