Brady and Bucs offense get ready for a Sunday shootout

Where does this season rank all-time for Brady as we head to Sunday's game against the Eagles?

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady is looking for his 35th career playoff win on Sunday when the Bucs play the Eagles.

Having that many playoff wins comes with a lot of history. On Thursday, Tom Brady was asked if this season, the one where he's passed for over 5,300 yards, is his best one at age 44.

And that includes a season where he threw 23 touchdown passes to Randy Moss in 2007. But is this season with the Buccaneers his best showing?

"It's hard to compare one year to another. I've felt like I want to play as a championship-level player. That's what I've said for a long time and when I'm not able to do that, you know, I said a long time ago, when I suck, I'll retire. But what I really meant was when, you know, I'm not capable of leading the team to victory, then someone else has to do the job. So, I feel like I can do that." Brady said.

More playoff experience than any other quarterback in the history of the sport, going into this playoff run, is an offensive coordinator's dream. Byron Leftwich is taking advantage.

"We're talking football every second, we see each other and we both love it in that way. So, obviously, this is it's a blessing to have someone to love the game the way he loves it, approach to the game, the way that he approaches it." Leftwich said about Brady this week.