Brady and Gronk: A bromance of champions

No bromance is as prominent right now in the sports world than Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's.

TAMPA, Fla. — Modern culture has embraced many different forms of relationships.

One, in particular, is the bromance.

However, no bromance is more prominent right now than Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's. The two have made headlines from coast to coast after news broke they'll be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

So, what makes these two so captivating, other than their championship-caliber play?

For starters, the two couldn't be more different.

Brady is much more reserved than Gronk, and that's putting it lightly. But together, they're basically the Joey and Chandler of the NFL.

To bring them back together after Gronk's retirement, all it took was the sound of a conch shell (and probably some contract talks and legal jargon but we won't get into that stuff).

So, how did their relationship reach "come running at the sound of a conch-shell" status? Well, let's take a look back.

Here they are in a 2019 Instagram post from Brady. The photo was accompanied by a poem. How many of your friends dedicate poems to you on Instagram?

Here's another from 2019, with Brady posting, "Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with!"

Brady went on to say, "Love you pal!"

Gronk is a man of fewer words, as made evident in this post of his.

"Let's go for a thrill ride!"

Of course, not all fun is had on the field. Brady has posted videos of the two celebrating wins (they had a lot together) and without even uttering a word, it seems like they're communicating.

That's true friendship.

And of course, no bromance is complete without its share of pranks.

Here Brady and Gronkowski are on Opening Day at Fenway Park in Boston celebrating their Super Bowl victory.

Brady was showing off his jersey to the crowd, but Gronk had different plans.

He took the quarterback's jersey...

But not long after, Brady took down the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end, making for an iconic photo that perfectly encapsulates their bromance.

Now, with all that mushy stuff out of the way...

Let's hope for more moments like the one below in Tampa Bay because nothing is better for a bromance, and a city, than a Super Bowl.

