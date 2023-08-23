How Brandon Hagel became a core member of Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel signed an eight-year, $52 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Hagel signed an eight-year, $52 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, proving he is become part of a core group that won a couple Stanley Cups prior to his arrival.

The contract carries an average annual value of $6.5 million beginning next season, and will run through 2031-32.

Hegal underwhelmed a bit after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, but blossomed last season thanks to a rather plum line assignment.

"When you're playing with guys like Brayden Point and Nikiita Kucherov, there are perks," says Steele Rodin of Locked on Fantasy Hockey. "Stats, they're going to elevate. They're going to elevate your game, and they're going to demand that from you every single game. And he's demanding it of himself now, too."

Hagel, 24, recorded career highs in goals (30), assists (34), points (64), power-play points (13), shots on goal (178) and average ice time per game (18:39) last season.

He also ranked second in the NHL in takeaways (92; Mitchell Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, 104).

With Ondrej Palat having left for the New Jersey Devils last summer and Alex Killorn signing a four-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks, Hagel has suddenly become one of the Lightning's core players and will be a key part of any further playoff runs they're able to achieve with Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman nearing their mid-30s.

"We have a winning culture here and want to keep it that way," Hagel said, per NHL.com. "A lot of those guys that are locked up, have Stanley Cups, they have rings. I'm still going to learn from those guys. Those guys have done it at the next level, they won Stanley Cups two straight years. There are guys on our core that I want to learn from and they will make me a better hockey player.

"I'm just grateful I get to play the next eight years … I guess nine years, with these guys."