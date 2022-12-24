Brett Phillips, Chloe Grimes and Warrick Dunn win Musial Awards

The Musial Awards celebrate the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — As the New Year approaches, a few Bay area products were honored at one of the most prestigious sports awards shows in St. Louis.

Since 2005, the Musial Awards® celebrate the year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who embody class and character. The ceremony is named for baseball hall of famer Stan Musial.

Brett Phillips, Chloe Grimes and Warrick Dunn were all recognized for their tremendous impact in 2022.

“Warrick, Brett and Chloe all embody what we seek to celebrate at the Musial Awards,” Musial Awards Executive Producer Marc Schreiber said. “It’s a privilege to recognize Brett for his generosity and sheer decency and of course for the support he has shown Chloe. And it’s an honor to celebrate Chloe for her courage and perseverance; they are quite the inspiration. Warrick has made a transformative impact harnessing the power of sports to help others and is deserving of Musial's recognition for both the focus of his charitable work and the longevity of it.”

The Musial Award for Extraordinary Character is one of two special honors bestowed at the Musial Awards. It recognizes an individual who demonstrates remarkable class, perseverance and overall sportsmanship. That recognition was given to Warrick Dunn.

Dunn founded Homes for the Holidays, which partners with local organizations to provide furnishings and down payment assistance for single-parent families. In 25 years, the program has furnished more than 200 homes, provided approximately $1 million in down payments and served more than 450 single parents and children.

You can watch Dunn receive the award below:

Brett Phillips and Chloe Grimes provided one of the most heartwarming stories of the year. She inspires him to spread kindness. He inspires her to keep up the fight against cancer. They’ve turned this simple synergy into Musial magic.

You can watch both of them receive their award here: