x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27

The 9-5 Bucs are on the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Tom Brady staged another big comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t even need overtime this team. 

Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half for a 31-27 victory over the Falcons. 

The stakes weren’t nearly as high and the deficit wasn’t quite as daunting. But Brady’s latest blow to Atlanta takes the 9-5 Bucs to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.

The Falcons fell to 4-10 with another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter