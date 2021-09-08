Tampa Bay Buccaneers confident ahead of 2021 NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys

Bucs look to become the first team in over 15 years to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

TAMPA, Fla. — “We’re miles ahead of what we were last year" Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said before the 2021 season opener.

Evans, who has been adamant that this is his best training camp to date, is on the verge of setting a major Bucs' record this season.

He will pass Mike Alstott for most touchdowns in franchise history if he gets 10 touchdowns this season.

Evans is not the only wide receiver ready to have a big game against the Cowboys and a strong 2021 season.

Antonio Brown has caught the attention of the coaching staff and players all camp long.

"He’s shown you the seasons he is capable of having. He’s shown what he can do on a year-in, year-out basis. I’ve known him for a while," Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said on Aug. 17th.

"I tell people all the time I really like AB. I’ve been a big brother to him for a long time now. It’s excellent to see him be a part of this. It’s excellent to see him out on the grass."

The Bucs offense will face one of the NFL's worst defenses statistically last year. Only four teams in the league allowed more points per game than the Cowboys in 2020.

This game could feature an early-season offensive explosion with how much talent the Cowboys have on offense.

“I think whether they score or not, we feel like that’s our job. Coach doesn’t put us out there to punt. We want to go out there and score points too. They’re going to move the ball, they’re going to have some yards," Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said.

"Our defense – we both have to do a good job in the red area and it’s always about points. You win or lose based on points. They do a good job of moving the football. If they score, then we have to score too. We’re going to try and score every time we have the ball.”