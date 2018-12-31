The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired head coach Dirk Koetter.

Koetter, 59, compiled a 19-29 in three seasons as the team’s head coach.

Tampa Bay finished in last place of the NFC South for the second consecutive season.

Koetter’s firing is tied to the inconsistent play of quarterback Jameis Winston, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Winston has compiled a 21-34 in four seasons in the league.

Earlier this year, the Buccaneers picked up Winston’s fifth-year team option worth $20.92 million for the 2019 season. However, the contract is guaranteed only against injury. The Buccaneers could cut Winston without any financial implications before the beginning of the new league year, which starts at 4 p.m. ET on March 13, 2019.

In August, the Buccaneers gave general manager Jason Licht a one-year extension through the 2019 season.

In October, the Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith. The team did improve in several defensive categories since Smith’s firing, including total defense and points allowed per game.

Tampa Bay hired Koetter as an offensive coordinator in 2015. He became the head coach after the team fired Lovie Smith.

More names surface as several candidates are being considered for Koetter's replacement.

Candidates include: Jim Harbaugh, John Harbaugh, Mike McCarthy and Bruce Arians. More names also continue to surface.

The Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer released the following statement:

“We sincerely appreciate the hard work and commitment shown by Dirk over the past several years. Working with Dirk has been a pleasure and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately and will be conducted by General Manager Jason Licht.”

Koetter’s head coaching record year-by-year

2016: 9-7

2017: 5-11

2018: 5-11

