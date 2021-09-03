The Buccaneers participate in series of community impact events alongside preparation for NFL season kickoff

The Bucs hope to "uplift local students and athletes while celebrating the start of the new season."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been gearing up for the start of the NFL season with their first game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9.

Along with preparation, the team will also be participating in a series of community impact events to "uplift local students and athletes while celebrating the start of the new season," officials said in a press release.

Here is more information on the community impact events:

Forever 55 Football Clinic Supporting Replay Tampa Bay

When: Tuesday, September 7, 4:30-6:00 pm

Where: Jackson Heights NFL YET Center (3310 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610)

Contacts: Allen Barrett (813.767.9862 / abarrett@buccaneers.nfl.com) | Toiaya Crawford (813.203.7616 / Toiaya@crackerjackmedia.com)

According to the press release, more than 100 local elementary and middle school students from East Tampa will participate in a football clinic hosted by Buccaneers flag football coaches and staff. They will also get new gear from Fanatics and athletic equipment through Replay Tampa Bay.

More than 3,000 items have been collected and given to local kids in need of new or gently used sporting equipment since 2011.

This clinic is following the Forever 55 Health and Legacy Program launched in January with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

Officials say that the program supports the physical, social and emotional health of children in East Tampa through fitness and flag football, mentorships, health screenings and character development.

Hillsborough County to Introduce Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

When: Wednesday, September 8, 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: All People’s Life Center (6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33617)

Contacts: Allen Barrett (813.767.9862 / abarrett@buccaneers.nfl.com) | Todd Pratt (813.373.1023 / PrattT@HillsboroughCounty.org)

The event will introduce the newest group of Tampa Bay football players, the Hillsborough County Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team.

The team has been practicing throughout the summer and will meet on Sept.8 before traveling to Phoenix, Arizona to kick off their season Sept. 11-12.

Buccaneers Legend Dexter Jackson will talk to the athletes at their practice and give them Buccaneers helmets and gear to wear at the competition, officials report.

The Hillsborough County Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team is the first wheelchair football team for Hillsborough County's adaptive sports program.

Bucs Girls in Football Scholarship Winners at NFL Kickoff Experience

When: Thursday, September 9, 3:00-4:00 pm (student appearance)

Where: NFL Kickoff Experience, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

Media: RSVP in advance with Morgan Dreossi (646.771.9787 / morgan.dreossi@nfl.com)

The Buccaneers and tight end Rob Gronkowski surprised the winners of the second annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The first-of-its-kind award was designed to benefit graduating female high school football players pursuing a career in sports.

The four students will now be traveling to Tampa and attending the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. the students will go on stage to be congratulated by the crowd followed by a brief Q&A moment.

The young women will also attend the opener game of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Kickoff Experience is open to anyone on a first come- first serve basis.

The NFL OnePass app is needed for admission.

Tampa Bay Schools to "Raise the Flags"

The Buccaneers are telling students and teachers all over Tampa Bay to "Raise the Flags" together to celebrate the start of the season on Sept. 9.

Students and staff were also asked to wear the team's colors to school and share photos or videos on Twitter.

Officials say that participating schools in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties will receive a team poster and the chance to earn new school supplies and a shoutout from the team.