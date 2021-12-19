Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to clinch NFC South for 1st time since 2007

The Bucs are hoping to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

TAMPA, Fla — The Buccaneers are hoping to keep their six-game win streak alive in the NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs (10-3) could clinch their first NFC South crown for the first time since 2007 with a win Sunday night.

Heading into the contest, Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman will miss Sunday's game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Kenjon Barner were elevated from the practice squad, although Barner remains inactive.

Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday, leaving defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to assume head coaching duties this Sunday.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said the team is just looking forward to another weekend of working hard on the field.

The implications for winning the game are great for us but we haven't even talked about those things," Brady said. "It's a week-to-week league. If you don't win, it's 'cause you didn't play well."

The Saints could make Sunday's NFC South championship game tough for the Bucs. Although New Orleans' record is 6-7, the Saints have beaten Tampa Bay six straight times during the regular season, CBS Sports reports.

With a victory Sunday night, the Bucs could be one step closer to the big game.