Bucs sign kicker Chase McLaughlin

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed unrestricted free agent kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The NFL veteran is coming up on his fifth season since signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 as a college free agent, the Bucs said in a news release. The addition comes as the Bucs released their kicker of the last three seasons, Ryan Succop.

McLaughlin appeared in 47 career games between the LA Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. He's converted 67 of 85 (78%) field goal attempts and 88 of 90 (97%) extra points for a total of 289 kicking points. Over the 2022 season, McLaughlin set a career-high record of 30 field goals, putting him among the top kickers who didn't appear in all 17 games of the season.

He also set a franchise record of nine field goals from 50 or more yards in a single season for the Colts.