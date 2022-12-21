x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Bucs' Tristan Wirfs selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl

Wirfs is the highest-graded right tackle in the NFL for 2022, according to Pro Football Focus metrics.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens,Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA, Fla — As the NFL announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was named to the team.

Wirfs is the third offensive lineman for the Bucs with multiple Pro Bowl selections, the Buccaneers said in a news release. So far this year, the offensive tackle has totaled 771 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) metrics — also yielding just four total pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack. 

He's also one of five qualified tackles to have given up one or fewer sacks this season and is one of eight qualified tackles to have allowed one or fewer quarterback hits, according to the Buccaneers.

Related Articles

Wirfs is the highest-graded right tackle in the NFL for 2022, PFF notes, garnering an 86.8 overall grade and a 90 pass-blocking grade.

He joins Tony Marberry and Davin Joseph for an offensive lineman to receive multiple Pro Bowl selections. Wirfs is the only one of the three who has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls in the player's first three career seasons.

The Bucs had two players named as first alternates: Tom Brady and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Other alternates include guard Shaq Mason, kicker Ryan Succop, nose tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Devin White. 

The Pro Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

More Videos

In Other News

New Orleans Saints three biggest non-QB roster needs ahead of 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out