Buccaneers have heavy veteran presence for second week of OTAs

Multiple veteran starters participated in the Bucs' voluntary practice on Tuesday, including linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett.

TAMPA, Fla. — Typically, NFL players who have solidified starting roles on their teams skip the voluntary, late-spring workouts and practices. That was not the case for Tuesday's practice at One Buc Place with multiple, veteran starters choosing to participate in this second week of organized team activities (OTAs).

For fourth-year linebacker Devin White, the motivation to practice is simple.

"Right now, it's Super Bowl or nothing and we know that. That's the only goal. That's what we want," he said.

Additionally, Tampa Bay's defense will have some new wrinkles under pass game coordinator Larry Foote. During this part of the offseason, he is installing new formations and plays for a Bucs defense that allowed the NFL's most pass completions in 2021.

"I don't want to just learn [the new plays] on Zoom...I want to actually come in and learn it full speed," White said.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and linebacker Shaquil Barrett were among the other veterans at practice on Tuesday.

Like White, they also want to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons. However, they also believe OTAs are a good time to improve on their individual skillsets.

"You're not going to get better going 50% in practice [and] not communicating, because stuff in a game is going to happen 100 miles per hour...you can only get those reps in practice," Barrett said.

There were some veterans absent from Tuesday's practice. Tom Brady and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have not been participants in OTAs this offseason.