So you thought the offense would be sluggish with Jameis Winston on the bench? Think again. Ryan Fitzpatrick is lighting up the Saints as the Bucs took a 31-24 lead into halftime.

In the first half, Fitz threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another.

Tampa added a score when Jay Evans picked up a New Orleans fumble and rumbled 34 yards for the touchdown.

But while the Bucs offense was rolling, the defense was having trouble stopping the high-powered Saints offense. Drew Bees was 17 of 21 for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns.

