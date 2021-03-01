Bucs beat Falcons 44-27 to secure NFC's No. 5 seed

Sunday's win put the Bucs 11-5 for the first time since 2005.

Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in helping the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The victory means the Bucs will face the NFC East champion on the road in the club’s first postseason game in 13 years.

It may have come with a steep cost, though. Star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return.

Sunday's win put the Bucs 11-5 for the first time since 2005 in addition to being only the fourth time in the team's 45 seasons that they have won 11+ games.

The #GoBucs are 11-5 for the first time since 2005. It's the fourth time in their 45 seasons of football they've won 11+ games. — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) January 3, 2021

Brady also threw 40 touchdowns this season, coming in second only to his 50 touchdowns in 2007.

What other people are reading right now: