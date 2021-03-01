x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Bucs beat Falcons 44-27 to secure NFC's No. 5 seed

Sunday's win put the Bucs 11-5 for the first time since 2005.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)

Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in helping the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

The victory means the Bucs will face the NFC East champion on the road in the club’s first postseason game in 13 years.

It may have come with a steep cost, though. Star receiver Mike Evans was carted to the locker room with a left knee injury late in the first quarter and did not return. 

Sunday's win put the Bucs 11-5 for the first time since 2005 in addition to being only the fourth time in the team's 45 seasons that they have won 11+ games. 

Brady also threw 40 touchdowns this season, coming in second only to his 50 touchdowns in 2007. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter