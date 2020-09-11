Bucs lose to the Saints for the second time this season

The Tampa Bay team fell 38-3 during its Sunday Night Football showing.

TAMPA, Fla — While Drew Brees threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns, regaining the NFL career TD pass lead, Tom Brady cannot say the same.

The Buccaneers quarterback was intercepted three times during the team's Sunday Night Football showing. The Saints 38-3 victory lifts them into first place in the NFC South.

A Bucs loss tonight also completed a season sweep of the team for the Saints who put up a second double-digit loss for the team.

Tampa Bay is now 6-3 for the season.

