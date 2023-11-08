What to watch for in Bucs first preseason game

The Bucs begin the preseason Friday night at Raymond James Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be the first glimpse of the team in the post-Brady era.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the first of three preseason games on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. This will be the first glimpse of the team after a multitude of changes during the offseason.

The biggest change fans will see is the new-look offense under first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales. He joined the Bucs in February after spending 13 seasons in Seattle as an offensive assistant coach. He has never called plays on the NFL level but has described his offense as simple in concept, yet complex in delivery.

"It’s not going to be a lot of plays. It’s going to be a few plays out of different personnel [groupings] and different looks so that our execution stays at a high level there," he said at his introductory press conference.

Head coach Todd Bowles announced earlier this week that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Friday night's game. He and former Florida Gator Kyle Trask have been in an open competition for the starting quarterback role throughout the offseason.

Mayfield is on his fourth team since the start of the 2021 season. After selecting him first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season. He led the Panthers to a 1-5 record as their starting quarterback and was released from the team that December. He finished the season with the Los Angeles Rams, winning just one of his three starts as their quarterback.

Now with the Bucs, the former Heisman Trophy winner wants to prove that he can be the face of a franchise.

"I will always have a chip on my shoulder. That is how I approach every day, but it is good to be around a room and a group who has had that success and continues to have that mentality as well. It is a good fit, but we are going to write our own story," Mayfield said at the start of training camp.

The Bucs have not disclosed how long Mayfield will stay in Friday night's game, but Trask will take over after he is finished. Backup John Wolford will likely finish the game as quarterback for Tampa Bay.

There is another position battle that the coaching staff will have its eyes on—the placekicker competition.

Tampa Bay released veteran kicker Ryan Succop in March after three seasons with the team. They signed Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship this off-season. McLaughlin is a journeyman. Since entering the NFL in 2019, he is on his eighth team. Blankenship is on his fourth team, going into his fourth NFL season. The Bucs are likely to keep only one kicker on the roster, going into the regular season.