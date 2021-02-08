'My heart was pounding through my chest': Bucs cornerback motivated by sister's Olympics performance

Monday was a big day in the Cockrell household

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a big day for Ross Cockrell at Monday's Buccaneers training camp as he collected three interceptions at practice.

Byt the defensive back's quick hands wasn't the most impressive athletic feat his family had today — his sister, Anna, qualified for the 400-meter hurdle finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ross said he was just as nervous as his sister going into her race today.

"She did, she gutted it out at the end. My heart was pounding through my chest. I was sweating just watching her run. It was hard for me to sleep last night so I hope she got some rest," he said.

The Bucs also gathered as a team to watch Anna's qualifying race.

CB Ross Cockrell watching his sister, Anna, advance to the Olympic finals with his teammates & coaches 👏 pic.twitter.com/pReaPhj4pB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 2, 2021

"It was just a tremendous feeling. Coach [Bruce] Arians, the Bucs family, the Bucs team – being able to watch my sister run with this team and with this family, it just was amazing. It was the biggest race of her life. And to see her go out there and perform as well as she did in adverse weather and adverse situations, and then go out to practice and be able to do my things. I was just feeling the magic that she had. I think she passed it along to me." Cockrell said after practice.