Buccaneers, Saints face-off in NFC divisional playoff game

NEW ORLEANS — It's official! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints at 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the NFL's Divisional round.
The Bucs will play on the road next weekend, making their way to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Sunday's game will mark the first meeting of the two teams in the postseason.
The Buccaneers will be looking for redemption in the divisional round as New Orleans handed the team two of their five losses this season.
A 13-year dry spell came to an end for the Bucs this weekend as they stepped on the field for a playoff game for the first time since 2007. Their victory against Washington also marked the team's first postseason victory since 2002.
Can they continue their momentum to take down the Saints? Only time will tell.
