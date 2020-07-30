Reports: Bucs signing RB LeSean McCoy

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to add another veteran to the roster with running-back LeSean McCoy.
Both ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported the deal agreement on Thursday.
Schefter confirmed McCoy reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Bucs while speaking to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Rapoport added that the veteran running-back was in talks with the Eagles, but landed with Tampa on a deal that equals out to just more than $1 million.
He also called McCoy a "low-cost, low-risk option for Tom Brady’s offense. "
- Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become a hurricane by Saturday
- Florida to close state-run COVID-19 testing sites due to tropical weather
- Here's how to make virtual learning successful
- President Trump floats idea of delaying the November election
- Another 253 Floridians have died from coronavirus
- Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000
- More than half the inmates in Florida prison test positive for COVID-19
- Gov. DeSantis extends eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium to September
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter