Reports: Bucs signing RB LeSean McCoy

Under the deal, McCoy would join Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as the team's latest big-name addition.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to add another veteran to the roster with running-back LeSean McCoy.

Both ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported the deal agreement on Thursday.

Schefter confirmed McCoy reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Bucs while speaking to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Veteran RB LeSean McCoy reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per @rosenhaussports. “He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

Rapoport added that the veteran running-back was in talks with the Eagles, but landed with Tampa on a deal that equals out to just more than $1 million.

He also called McCoy a "low-cost, low-risk option for Tom Brady’s offense. "

The #Bucs are giving veteran RB LeSean McCoy the veteran minimum on a 1-year deal, which equals out to just over $1M, I’m told. A low-cost, low-risk option for Tom Brady’s offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2020

What other people are reading right now: