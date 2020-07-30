x
Reports: Bucs signing RB LeSean McCoy

Under the deal, McCoy would join Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as the team's latest big-name addition.
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to add another veteran to the roster with running-back LeSean McCoy.

Both ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported the deal agreement on Thursday. 

Schefter confirmed McCoy reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Bucs while speaking to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Rapoport added that the veteran running-back was in talks with the Eagles, but landed with Tampa on a deal that equals out to just more than $1 million.

He also called McCoy a "low-cost, low-risk option for Tom Brady’s offense. "

