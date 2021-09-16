Fans of the Atlanta Falcons returned a limited number of tickets that are now on resale.

TAMPA, Fla. — Now is your chance to get out and cheer on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

A limited number of tickets for Week 2 were returned by the visiting team, the Atlanta Falcons, meaning they're available for purchase for as little as $96.

The Bucs and the Falcons will kick off at 4:05 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

If you're not a Season Pass Member, this could be your only chance to experience live Buccaneers football in an otherwise sold-out stadium this season.

The Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers on December 26 for around the same price as this Sunday's game. But, according to Ticketmaster, the next cheapest game tickets this season are resales ranging from $140 to $220.

On to the Falcons 🔜 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 17, 2021

The Bucs opened their season with a last-second 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys on September 9. The Falcons lost their opener to the Philadelphia Eagles, making them the only 0-1 team in the NFC South. Sports Illustrated lists the Bucs as a heavy 13-point favorite for this Sunday's matchup.