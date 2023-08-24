Bud Light issues limited edition cans for the Buccaneers

The cans, which will feature silhouettes of the players, will be available across Tampa Bay as the 2023-24 NFL season approaches.

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite a fierce right-wing boycott campaign over a personalized can the company sent to influencer Dylan Mulvaney with her face printed on it, Bud Light is still the official beer sponsor of the NFL.

And with the first week of the 2023-24 NFL season just around the corner, they've announced that they're still releasing limited edition NFL team cans, including a whole new series for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The company officially announced that their new limited edition Buc-themed cans would be available at retailers located throughout the Tampa Bay area. This season, the cans feature silhouettes of different players.

Bud Light also announced that they would be kicking off the season with a new ad campaign: "Easy to Sunday." A commercial that involves NFL fans showing off their ritual traditions involving Sunday football.