CALABASAS, Calif. — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the five total in a Southern California helicopter crash, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles County fire officials said there were no survivors when the helicopter crashed.

Kobe Bryant was among those killed, and ESPN reported later that his daughter Gianna was killed as well. According to ESPN, the two were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened.

Bryant was a mega-star in NBA history. He was a five time NBA Chamption, 18-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP. Bryant was also the fourth-highest scoring point leader in NBA history.

Word of Bryant’s death at age 41 is rocketing around the sports and entertainment worlds, with many stars taking to Twitter to register their shock, disbelief and dismay.

Here are some of the many highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career:

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

— Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

