"The passion and the love the community has for the Bolts is second to none," Callahan said.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons.

"Reflecting on my career, it's hard to wrap my head around how lucky I am for being able to live out my childhood dream for 13 amazing years," Callahan said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Callahan was first drafted by the New York Rangers where he served as captain for several years before being traded to the Lightning in 2014.

He played 77 games in his career with Tampa Bay, even helping them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2015.

Although his game play with the Lightning was limited by injuries, he reflected on his time spent with the team.

"I never knew the amount of support the Lightning had in Tampa until I got there, and wow, I was blown away," Callahan said in a tweet.