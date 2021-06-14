Living the 'dreams': The Navy and the NFL

Cameron Kinley's journey to the NFL is one of hard work.

TAMPA, Fla. — The academic regimen at the United States Naval Academy is nearly unmatched. Pair that with four years of division one football and you've got your hands full as a college student.

Cameron Kinley was all of these things and class president at Navy.

"It's tough that's what makes us different" Kinley said.

His road through Navy led him to a shot with the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Kinley says it was a dream come true, "It's a lifetime experience."

Unfortunately, his dream was cut short when his request to delay commission was denied by the Navy. While he is excited to live his next dream in the Navy he will always look back on his time with the Buccaneers fondly.

"Even though my time there might be short I definitely will remember it forever," Kinley said.

He can request to return to the NFL again in two years but now has his eyes focused on serving his country.