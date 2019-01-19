UNDATED (AP) - Two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin has died, days after he was suspended from figure skating.

His sister, Angela Laune, said in a Facebook post that her 33-year-old brother took his own life Friday.

“My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life earlier today,” Laune wrote. “I have no words.”

Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct.

Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners, Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and Caydee Denney the next year.