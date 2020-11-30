Chiefs best the Bucs in close 27-24 game

During the second half of the game, Tampa Bay came alive to close the gap, but in the end, they could not get it done tonight.

TAMPA, Fla — Patrick Mahomes outplayed Tom Brady Sunday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a narrow 27-24 victory over Tampa Bay. The reigning Super Bowl champ threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs got off to a slow start putting up zero points in the first quarter and heading into halftime trailing by 13. Ronald Jones II found the end zone on a first down pass from Brady before running it just over 30 yards to the touchdown.

During the second half of the game is when Tampa Bay came alive to close the gap, but in the end, they could not get it done tonight.

Game 12 was a big night for wide receiver Mike Evans who the Bucs say is now tied for second in the league with 11 receiving touchdowns on the 2020 season.

.@MikeEvans13_ is now tied for second in the league with 11 receiving TDs on the season. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/pPL7epeM61 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 30, 2020

Both head coach Bruce Arians and Brady had similar messages post-game, sharing there is only one way to go-- forward.

"I've seen us get better throughout the season. We just have to win the next one and stay in this playoff hunt," Arians said.

While Brady took a similar note saying, "I think as we keep going forward, we're learning more and more about ourselves, about what we need to do."

The Bucs are now 7-5 on the season.

