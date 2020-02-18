TUSCALOOSA, Ala — The final nail was a loss to the UCF – his third straight in three years – and a 4-8 record for the season.
Charlie Strong was sacked as head coach of the USF Bulls.
Since then, he’s been grazing for a new opportunity. Now, it appears the 59-year-old has landed a position with the Crimson Tide – but he won’t be calling the plays.
ESPN reported Tuesday Strong signed on as a defensive analyst after visiting with Nick Saban last week on Alabama’s campus. Roll Bama Roll pointed to the university’s online roster that already has Strong listed as a “football analyst.”
According to ESPN, Strong is the latest in a long line of former head coaches to join Saban on the sidelines. Mike Locksley, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Kyle Flood, Mike Stoops, Butch Jones and Major Applewhite are all rolling tide.
RELATED: USF fires head coach Charlie Strong, reports say
RELATED: USF hires Jeff Scott as new head football coach
What other people are reading right now:
- Ryan Newman in serious condition after crash on last lap of Daytona 500
- Atlanta Braves name street after Hank Aaron in North Port
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
- President Trump pardons former 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.
- Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection amid sex abuse lawsuits
- Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial
- Carla Stefaniak's killer sentenced to 16 years in prison
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter