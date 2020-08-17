x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

College

FIU: Assistant Aubrey Hill, 48, dies after cancer fight

He served as a captain as a senior in 1994 at the University of Florida.
Credit: Florida International University

MIAMI — FIU wide receivers coach Aubrey Hill, a standout player at Florida before becoming a longtime coach at Miami and other places, died Sunday after a lengthy bout with cancer, the Panthers said. 

Hill was 48. 

Hill was entering his fourth season on FIU’s staff. He starred at Florida in coach Steve Spurrier’s “Fun ’N Gun” offense with 18 touchdown catches as a member of the Gators and served as a captain as a senior in 1994. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter