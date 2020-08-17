FIU: Assistant Aubrey Hill, 48, dies after cancer fight

MIAMI — FIU wide receivers coach Aubrey Hill, a standout player at Florida before becoming a longtime coach at Miami and other places, died Sunday after a lengthy bout with cancer, the Panthers said.
Hill was 48.
Hill was entering his fourth season on FIU’s staff. He starred at Florida in coach Steve Spurrier’s “Fun ’N Gun” offense with 18 touchdown catches as a member of the Gators and served as a captain as a senior in 1994.
