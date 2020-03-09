No Gator Walk or tailgaiting at UF games this year, team says

Fans headed to a Gator game this year will want to keep these new rules in mind.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida Gators on Thursday announced a slew of new health and safety protocols for the upcoming football season.

The University Athletic Association detailed the rules for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, including a capacity limit of 17,000 people at maximum -- 20 percent of its capacity of more than 88,000.

Face masks will also be required for all fans throughout the entire game, including when entering and leaving the stadium. Fans can remove face coverings while eating or drinking.

The Gators said failure to comply with the mask mandate could result in loss of ticket privileges.

The UAA said the following experiences will not happen this upcoming season:

Gator Walk will not happen in 2020

Gator Walk Village will not be set up

No Gators Fan Fest

No Spirit teams on the sidelines

"As we have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked hand in hand with UF Health, the SEC and its Medical Guidance Task Force, and campus officials to create the safest environment possible for the student-athletes, staff and fans," Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said.

The UAA said there will also be changes to parking, ticketing, entry, concessions and other stadium operations. Read more about those changes here.

In the same release, the university said plans have not yet been finalized for the Florida-Georgia game.

What other people are reading right now:

